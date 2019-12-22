Local businesses benefit from last minute gift shopping on Super Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — With Christmas just days away, people were flocking to stores on Saturday to get those last minute gifts.

It’s known as Super Saturday and it’s one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

Staff members at Kaw River Rustics in Topeka’s NOTO district said it brought a lot of customers through their doors.

That was the case for many other retail stores across the country.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, almost 150 million people were expected to shop on Super Saturday either online or in-store.

For local businesses like Kaw River Rustics, it brought in a steady stream of customers looking for the perfect gift.

While they may be competing with online shopping and other large retailers, staff member Christina Calhoun said it’s the experience and personal touch that sets them a part.

“It’s just kind of like a neighborhood store or just like an old hardware store that used to carry a lot of stuff and everybody knows everybody,” said Calhoun. “You have a lot of fun when you come down and pleasant visits.”

Calhoun said they expect to stay this busy at least for the next week or so.

According to the National Retail Federation, some of the most common reasons people have waited until to shop for gifts were because they couldn’t decide what to get or they were waiting for the best deals.