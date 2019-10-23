Local businesses flock downtown for Greater Topeka Partnership events

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka was booming with business on Tuesday because of two events held by the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The Ramada Hotel was filled with guests for both the Business Expo and the Small Business Summit.

Businesses had the chance to show the community what they have to offer while learning and growing at the same time.

This year’s keynote speaker travels around the country to talk about leadership in tourism and said he likes what he sees in downtown Topeka.

“You can feel this vibe, there’s this energy it is up and coming it’s here I so appreciate those who appreciate what’s in front of them,” Paul Vitale, Keynote speaker, said. “So for all of those in the local community, you have a lot to offer as an outsider looking in it’s something to be very proud of.”

There were also awards given to businesses like Best Product Demo and Friendliest Booth.