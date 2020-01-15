Local businesses holding Chiefs ticket giveaways

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrates as he comes off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local businesses are getting in on all of the excitement surrounding Chiefs Kingdom by giving away tickets to the AFC Championship game.

Patterson Legal Group is hosting a ticket giveaway on social media. All you have to do is go to their Facebook page, like it, share their giveaway post, and tag a friend.

Brett Combs, an intern for Patterson Legal Group, said it’s a promotion that they’re excited about.

“We’re really enthusiastic about connecting with the community and also giving back. Like I said for the last game we gave away some good tickets. For these, for the AFC championship we managed to get tickets on the 50-yard line,” Combs said. “So it shows our enthusiasm the community, the community’s enthusiasm about supporting the state generally, and the Chiefs especially.”

You can enter the Patterson Legal Group giveaway here.

Genesis Health Club is also giving away a pair of tickets to the game. To be entered to win their tickets you just need to register for a tour of one of their gyms.

Manager Kelsey King said for them it’s a way to give people an extra incentive to join their gym and get healthy.

“That’s just kind of what we do. Anything that helps people. I mean everyone needs motivation, a little help, a little knowledge. So that’s what we try to do,” King said.

You can do that here.