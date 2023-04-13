TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local business owners and people across the state have thoughts on Kansas’ new tobacco regulations after the state raised the minimum smoking age from 18 to 21 Tuesday.

The Department of Revenue estimates the state will use roughly $7.6 million in state revenue in the fiscal year 2024. Not only will the law have impacts on a state level, but it could take a toll on local businesses like Churchill’s tobacco shop in west Topeka.

Colin Wright, a tobacconist at Churchill’s, explained smoking tobacco, such as what’s in cigars, is largely a social experience. Wright said the shop’s premium tobacco is different from what’s in a typical cigarette. He said he doesn’t think all tobacco products should be regulated in the same manner.

“We still have plenty of people that we can offer our services to and our products to,” Wright said. “But there’s no way of getting around the unfortunate situation that we’re not giving these young men and these young women the opportunity to share in a culture that’s harder and harder to find these days.”

On the other hand, a local high schooler thinks the law is a positive thing, regardless of the smoking device in question. Bryson Banfield, a senior at Osage City High School, said it’s scary to think about smoking’s addictive nature, especially among people his own age.

“It’s probably a good thing,” Banfield said. “I know there’s probably a lot of people that are going to disagree with me. But, I think it’s probably for the better of the health and safety of everyone.”

House Bill 2269 was introduced at the beginning of February. Governor Laura Kelly signed it into law on April 11. The law goes into effect on July 1.