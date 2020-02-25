Local celebrities to serve soup for Doorstep, Inc. fundraiser Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 17th Annual Operation Soup Line is kicking off Tuesday morning in Ag Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Local celebrity servers will serve chili, chicken tortilla soup or Portuguese green soup, along with desert and a drink.

The annual fundraiser supports Doorstep, Inc., an organization that helps people who are struggling in the Topeka area.

“We help people with food and clothing and then financial services such as rent and utility assistance and prescriptions,” said Executive Director Lisa Cain. “We do dental vouchers with the Marian clinic and then we have gas vouchers and bus tickets to help people get to and from work and to medical appointments.”

The non-profit was able to raise more than $18 thousand through Operation Soup Line last year. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under the age of 12. Doorstep, Inc. will also be raising money through a themed basket auction.

Operation Soup Line runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ag Hall. KSNT Evening Anchors Brooke Lennington and Jace Mills, and Chief Storm Track Meteorologist Matt Miller will be serving from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.