Local certified health coach incorporates bikes to make healthy smoothies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local certified lifestyle, trainer and health coach is showing how you can make a light breakfast or a snack while getting some exercise.
Matthew Waits of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Diabetes Prevention Program stopped by KSNT News Friday morning to demonstrate a smoothie bike.
Waits said when he was training in California, he met with representatives from Fender Blender and knew he had to bring the bikes to northeast Kansas.
You can read more about the Diabetes Prevention Program here.