Local certified health coach incorporates bikes to make healthy smoothies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local certified lifestyle, trainer and health coach is showing how you can make a light breakfast or a snack while getting some exercise.

Matthew Waits of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation Diabetes Prevention Program stopped by KSNT News Friday morning to demonstrate a smoothie bike.

BIKE SMOOTHIES: Tiffany Littler KSNT is live with local nutritionist Matthew Waits from the Prairie Band Health Clinic to explain how you can get exercise while making a healthy breakfast or snack! Posted by KSNT News on Friday, September 27, 2019

Waits said when he was training in California, he met with representatives from Fender Blender and knew he had to bring the bikes to northeast Kansas.

You can read more about the Diabetes Prevention Program here.