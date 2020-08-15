Local charity donates #sneakersandsmiles to kids in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Friday, a local charity helped kids in need by giving them a brand new pair of sneakers.

Sole Reason is a nonprofit charity that donates sneakers to kids who need them the most. Since the charity was founded five years ago, it has donated over six thousand pairs of sneakers.

Jerry Hudgins founded Sole Reason and now sits as the CEO of the nonprofit.

“A lot of these kids don’t have much and don’t get much through the course of the year so just to be able to give these kids that smile on their face and new kicks to run around with, that’s what makes a difference to me,” said Hudgins.

Sole Reason usually has two large events throughout the year but the coronavirus pandemic has forced them to become smaller.

Friday’s donation was located at the Boys and Girls Club Teen Center and over one hundred pairs of sneakers were donated.

Sole Reason is hosting a charity golf tournament in September to help raise money for future donations. Visit their website for more details on the tournament and the charity.