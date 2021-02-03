Local Chiefs fan shows his love for the Chiefs with his collection

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is sharing his love for the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the big game on Sunday.

Topeka native David Meng has been collecting Chiefs Memorabilia for the last 40 years. His passion started at a young age, growing up in St. Joseph, MO and watching football with his dad and uncle. Having been so close to Chiefs training camp, he’s always had a fascination with the team.

The collection in his basement has a variety of items, from the smallest of helmets to a football with a signature by Patrick Mahomes from his rookie years. Meng has it all when it comes to Chiefs memorabilia.

His love for the Chiefs is something that has a lot of meaning behind it. After acquiring season tickets in the ’90s, he raised his children on the same passion of cheering on the Chiefs.

“It’s definitely a sense of comfort you know you come down here and I’m in my element, I guess–watching the games and everything,” says Meng. “My kids tease me they want to know ‘well who gets all of this dad when you’re gone?’ like come on guys, I got a long ways to go!”

Should the Chiefs win on Sunday, Meng plans to rush to the stores to get his Super Bowl gear, the same as he did last year.

Fingers crossed!