Local children’s nonprofit expands for first time in four decades

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Commissioners approved plans for a new administrative and educational facility for the Topeka-based organization, The Villages on Monday.

The organization provides homes to those in the unaccompanied children program. The Villages has grown over the last three years, requiring staff size to double. The organization said this has led to running out of space.

Around 60 kids who use the services have to learn English, math, science, and more using their recreation room and a table.

The hope is that building a designated learning space will help children better equip themselves for the future.

“It provides a safe learning center for them to be able to move forward with the programs they need to become citizens of the United States or wherever they’re going to,” Executive Director Judette Padilla said.

This will be the first new building in The Villages since the 1980s. Padilla is hoping to break ground on the project by the end of the month, with it take approximately one year to complete.