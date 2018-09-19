Local choir preparing for Kyla Jade benefit concert

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) - The Voice finalist Kyla Jade is heading home for a benefit concert. Jade is a Shawnee Heights High School alum and will be performing with the Shawnee Heights High School Choralaires.

Jade will perform a mix of songs including "Let It Be" and "This is Me" from The Greatest Showman, which she will sing with the choir.

"It's sounding really good. All of our chords are just locking right in place. We've all been watching the videos of Kyla Jade over and over again because they're so good," said senior Morgan Boyer.

The concert will benefit the Choir and Drama program at Shawnee Heights High School.

"Sometimes that's to hire another person to help us out with lighting or sound or costuming. Just some different aspects that we need the little extra fund for," said Choir Director Robert Doole.

The concert is Saturday, September 29 at 7 pm at the SHHS auditorium. Tickets are $25. Click here to buy tickets ahead of showtime.