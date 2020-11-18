Local Christmas tree farm optimistic about business during pandemic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – With everything that has been going on involving coronavirus, one local Christmas tree farm wanted to assure the community that they weren’t going anywhere.

The Strawberry Hill Christmas Tree Farm has been in business for 37 years. Lyn Walther and her husband planted their roots in the Lawrence area back in 1976; eight years later they sold their first Christmas tree and have been bringing joy to families ever since.

The family-owned business largely sells Christmas Trees in the five to twelve-foot range but does have a selection of larger trees, nearly twenty feet long, if needed. The farm grows and sells more than half of its trees locally and brings in several different trees from areas such as Wisconsin and North Carolina.

“That’s what we need, are some positive actions from one another,” says Walther. “Or even feelings if you’re not an action person. It’s part of the Christmas spirit.”

If you wish to drop by to do some shopping yourself, their hours are 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays. Just be sure to bring a mask.