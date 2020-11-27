Local Christmas tree farm prepares for the holiday season

WAKARUSA, Kan. (KSNT) — Christmas is right around the corner and people are getting into the holiday spirit. One task included in holiday preparation is bringing out the Christmas tree.

Country Christmas Trees is a local tree farm in Shawnee County (9021 SW Burch Rd) that sells everything from fresh pine trees to handmade Christmas wreaths — the definition of a winter wonderland.

“It’s a lot of Christmas trees,” said Eldon Clawson, the Owner of Country Christmas Trees. “A lot of workers, busy people and kids.”

In order to stay safe this year, the tree farm encourages people to schedule an appointment through their website.

“This year I think it will be early December when more people come out,” Clawson said.

Trees aren’t the only thing Country Christmas Trees sells, you can even get a wreath or light up deer for your front yard.

“This is probably the first year we’ve been back in our house in ten years,” said Cheryl Daniel, a Topeka resident. “We just came out to get our wreath for the door and some deer for the yard.”

Country Christmas Trees is open weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 19.