Local church broken into for the second time in two weeks, asking for witnesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The space where there would typically be a large bronze cross up at the altar of Highland Park United Methodist Church is now empty after two break-ins in just two weeks.

Church leaders say they’ve always had an open door policy, but now they’re not sure if that will be possible.

The thieves took security cameras, TV monitors and AV equipment that were all used for church services. They also took thousands of baby diapers that were donated and the board that controls the phones, internet, and all things technology. The suspects also destroyed the church’s main office. After all this, church leaders say they’re feeling helpless.

“Probably angry, disgusted about it,” TJ Lewis, the finance chairman of the church said. “Most of them have been here all day, trying to clean up, straighten up and take inventory away, trying to an assessment of what it’s going to take to repair things.”

Leaders are still trying to figure out a dollar amount for all the things that were taken, but even without an exact amount yet, they know it’s going to be an expensive recovery.

To make matters worse they just had new doors replaced from the last break in. Unfortunately, not all of the keys had been distributed yet, so that’s one more thing to add to the list of things stolen. Therefore, another thing to add on the replacement list, as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.