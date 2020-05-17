Local church celebrates graduating seniors with drive by parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is celebrating the graduating seniors in their congregation.

New Mount Zion Baptist Church had a surprise drive by parade for three students who graduated from Topeka High and Shawnee Heights.

Members of the church decorated their cars and put together gift bags to support them.

The church’s Pastor, Delmar White, says it was their way of recognizing the students perseverance during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thought, well here’s another way that we can still celebrate them and make them feel special and let them know we’re super proud of them for their accomplishment,” Pastor White said.

All of the members were wearing a mask and gloves and made sure to practice social distancing.