Local church donates over 100 cases of food to non-profit in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is giving back to people in the community who need it.

The congregation of Trinity Presbyterian Church in southwest Topeka donated nearly 100 cases of food to Doorstep Inc. on Thursday.

The non-profit organization gives people in need things like food and clothing.

Art Lancaster, who helped organize this year’s drive, said it’s great to see the community helping others during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They’re providing food to those in need and that number keeps increasing and after all that’s happened here, I’m sure that number is going to skyrocket,” Lancaster said. “We’re glad to be able to help them.”

Trinity Presbyterian holds a food drive once a year to help fill the pantry at Doorstep.