Local church finds safe way to have Good Friday mass

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is not letting the coronavirus stop them from having service on Good Friday safely.

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church stopped having in-person mass about three weeks ago and switched to streaming online.

They say it’s been an adjustment but believe their congregation will come out of this stronger than ever.

On Friday, the Topeka church live-streamed their Good Friday service online.

Father Greg Hammas says it isn’t the same having to talk to a camera for mass, but says he sees this time as a way for their church to grow in their faith.

“In a way, maybe it’s making us grow and dig a little deeper, get a little creative, shaking us up,” Hammas said. “In some sense, that’s not bad to do for a little while.”

The church will live-stream Easter Sunday mass this weekend at 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page.

