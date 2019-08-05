Local church gets kids ready for school with back to school carnival

BERRYTON, Kan. (KSNT) — Berryton United Methodist Church got kids ready for school while also teaching them important life lessons.

They hosted their annual back to school carnival Sunday.

But it wasn’t your typical carnival. Rather than winning prizes by playing games, kids won school supplies as a way to get them excited about getting back in the classroom.

“Some of us are teachers or former teachers,” said Youth Ministry Chair Betsy Wiens. “We know how important education is, and if the kids are excited about it, then they’re going to learn.”



At the carnival, kids got to play games all while earning tickets.



Those tickets could then be cashed in for school supplies.



Aryanna Moran will be a freshman at Highland Park High School this year.



“High school is bigger,” said Moran. “It’s more important than anything you’ve ever done.”



She said having all of her school supplies makes her feel more confident.



“It makes you feel prepared,” said Moran. “It makes you feel like you know, I’m doing something right so far.”



Debbie Berry brings her family every year, not just because of the fun, but also because of what they learn.



“They are learning responsibility and it’s helping the parents as well, you know, saving with school supplies and stuff,” said Berry.



While most kids were playing the games, some were helping run them.

“We already have our school supplies, so I just wanted to help and run a game,” said six-year-old volunteer Peter Vincent.



From the importance of giving back to the community to working for what they want, the kids walked away with much more than school supplies.



They took some good life lessons along with them.