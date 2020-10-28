Local church gives out nearly 4,000 pounds of free food a week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – West Side Baptist Church in downtown Topeka has given out nearly 4,000 pounds of free produce weekly, to benefit the community. The church has been doing this for the last four years.

People who live in Topeka are eligible to receive food, the only rule is that it’s one helping per address. There is no income restriction.

A volunteer for the church, Jack Janway, said they’ve gone from seeing 50 families a week to 120 because of the pandemic.

“This morning, I had to stop myself from crying you know cause the need is there, but we’re so blessed too,”Janway said. “I mean we’ve gotten donations we hadn’t asked for.”

They also have a baby closet with baby food, diapers, and clothes that is open on Mondays at 9 a.m., and Thursdays at 1 p.m. at the church.

The church will have the free food pantry every Wednesday in their parking lot at 1008 SW 4th Street in Topeka from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or until food runs out.

For the church’s full calendar, click here.