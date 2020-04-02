Local church gives out over 30,000 pounds of food through emergency food distribution

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Town & Country Christian Church held a massive emergency food giveaway Thursday morning.

Harvesters provided the giveaway with over 30,000 pounds of food to give to people in need, all for free. The church does a food giveaway every month.

Volunteers said with many people struggling financially, they anticipated a pretty big turnout.

“It is nice to know that we can help out when really there’s a big need because right now there’s a bigger need than all the rest of the time we’ve been doing this for 10 years,” Pastor Dale Greer said.

Greer said this was one of the bigger food giveaways they’ve done and that they were able to serve over 1,000 families.