Local church having a “drive-in” Easter service for the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is swapping out its pews for cars this Easter to keep with social distancing recommendations.

The Lakeview Church of the Nazarene is turning its parking lot into a drive-in church service on Sunday.

Everyone will stay in their cars with the windows up and listen to the pastor over large speakers in the parking lot.

The pastor, Rob Self, said they tested the drive-in service last week on Palm Sunday and got positive feedback from the community.

“I know it’s a little bit different because we’re in our cars, but it’s good to see those smiling faces in the car next to you even though you can’t talk to them, or get out,” Self said. “It’s still refreshing to be able to worship with a group of people and celebrate our risen Lord.”

The drive-in service will be on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at the Lakeview Church of the Nazarene off Croco Road in Topeka.

Self said by next week, people will be able to tune their car radios to hear the service as well.