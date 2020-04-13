Local church holds drive-in service for Easter

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Neither Sunday’s storms or the cornavirus could stop a local church from celebrating Easter.

Topeka Lakeview Nazarene Church had a “drive-in” style service in their parking lot on Sunday morning.

People sat in their cars and listened to the service over big speakers.

The church’s pastor, Rob Self, said the service was definitely not traditional but it was good to safely celebrate Easter with his congregation.

“Instead of the amen’s or the claps that we normally get, we’re gonna have horns honking, we’re gonna have flashers flashing. All of that stuff,” Self said. “We’re still going to be a part of that excitement. Singing from inside of our cars.”

Only the pastor, singers, and traffic directors were allowed outside of cars.

The church plans to continue the drive-in church services. Self said by next week people will be able to tune into a radio station in their car and hear them that way.