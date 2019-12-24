Local church invites dogs and friends to Christmas Eve service

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A church in the Capital City is inviting people to bring their dogs to a Christmas Eve service. First Congregation Church at 1701 SW Collins Avenue is holding a “Pups in the Pews” event Tuesday night.

Senior Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen says the church has included animals in Christmas services in the past. He says they hope this event will reach people who may not have been to the church before.

“We have folks who we’ve never seen before, who will show up with their two teacup yorkies dressed in Christmas Sweaters, with ribbons in their hairs, tucked under each arm as they’re singing a hymn and there’s just a great sense of joy,” said Schlingensiepen.

Schlingensiepen says the service is open to everyone, but he wants owners to consider whether the event is right for their pet. If your dog doesn’t like crowds and has a hard time sitting still, this probably isn’t a good event for them.

The “Pups in the Pews” Christmas Eve service runs from 11 pm to 12 am at First Congregational Church.