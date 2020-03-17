Local church joins the ​effort to provide free meals for students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –A local church is joining in the efforts to provide free meals to students while schools are closed.

Topeka First-Oakland Campus in Topeka prepared hundreds of sack lunches. They’ll be distributing lunches at the church for the next couple weeks.

Organizer Shelley Aldrich said they recognized the need in the area and wanted to help.

“With kids being out of school for the next two weeks, some of the parents still have to go to work,” said Aldrich. “So, they might be old enough to be home alone and are in this area. They don’t have to worry about making themselves a lunch because you know, the stores are empty and so it’s easy for kids to come here.”

They’ll be handing out lunches from 12:15 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. during week days in front of the church, located at 1001 NE Michigan Ave.