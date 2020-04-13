Local church members share message of hope in Easter video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Members of a local church are spreading a message of hope on Easter Sunday during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca Laird and Jessica Hammer go to Mother Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church and want their communtiy to feel their presence during such an uncertain time.

“We just wanted to put out a message to let them know that there’s hope and the church is still here,” Laird said.

So, they decided to write that message in the church’s parking lot and make a video with the help of local photographer, Ken Doll, to watch while everyone’s at home.

“Bringing everybody together even though we all can’t be in the building. But we can all share in that message and that can be our community,” Hammer said.

The church’s deacon, Tim Ruoff, said the timing of their message is fitting for this season of life.

“It’s very inspiring as right now we’re all looking for ways to be creative with our faith, especially since we can’t gather as a church right now. Especially during holy week,” Ruoff said.

Laird and Hammer chose the words “He is risen” and a cross and dove to symbolize what Easter means to them.

“To spread the love and let everybody know that that’s why we’re here. We’re here to share each others burdens,” Hammer said.

It’s a gesture that’s so much more meaningful now that there are more burdens than ever.