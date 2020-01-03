Local church taking a stand against LGBTQ discrimination

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is joining a national fight against discrimination in the United Methodist Church.

Just this month, the United Methodist denomination adopted the “traditional plan” into its belief system.

That plan made it so members of the church who identify as LGBTQ, can not be ordained and the punishment for LGBTQ marriages within the church even harsher.

The #ResistHarm movement started as a way for Methodist churches across the country to stand against this new traditional plan.

On Saturday, the Countryside United Methodist Church in Topeka will have a worship service to show its support for people who have been discriminated against in the church because of their sexuality or gender identity, and that they are not in support of this new plan.

“We see what’s happening in our denomination as a grave form of injustice and of evil,” Christine Potter, associate pastor, said. “And so we feel it’s a faithful response to have active resistance.”

They will show that active resistance during Saturday’s worship service at 10 a.m.

The church will have a traditional service with hymnals and prayer but also plan to write letters to the United Methodist conference and Bishop Ruben Saenz Jr.

The letters will detail personal stories about interactions with other church members who identify as LGBTQ and the damage that this new traditional plan can have on their lives.

They will then take the letters to the United Methodist Church conference office in Topeka.