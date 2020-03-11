Local church taking precautions to protect against Coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is changing parts of its mass to help protect members from the Coronavirus.

Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church said the Archdiocese in Kansas City sent them a notice last week recommending they make changes to their mass.

The church said to help limit germs, it’s no longer shaking hands or giving out the blood of Christ.

The cleaning staff is also paying extra attention to areas that are frequently touched, like door handles.

Carrie Jo Gros, the church’s communications director, said the church is doing everything they can to make the space clean and will continue to worship like normal.

“We will have mass even when everything in the city is closed. You know the priest will walk over here in however much snow and this is no different,” Gros said. “We will practice mass on a regular basis.”

She said they’re not panicking and want to reassure their members they are doing their part to help keep them safe.

Their priest, Greg Hammes, said they haven’t removed the holy water from the front of the church and will continue to give communion by tongue.

He says members are not obligated to take part in either if they aren’t comfortable.