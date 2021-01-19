Local church to host ‘Teacher Supply Drive’ to help teachers in the community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local church is doing what it can to give back to teachers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Fellowship Hi-Crest teamed up with other churches in the area to create a ‘Teachers Supply Drive.’ Any supplies will be accepted such as dry erase markers, cardstock, paper plates, and other craft supplies.

Fellowship is working with schools in the Topeka 501 District like Ross Elementary School, Highland Park Central Elementary School and Eisenhower Middle School. They know the financial burden buying your own resources and supplies can have, so they wanted to help ease that stress especially during a difficult time.

“We recognize this as a way that churches, and any organization or business or just individuals can come alongside and say ‘We love our teachers’ and we want to give back to them and we want to make sure they have what they need to get their job done,” said Jill Rice, Director of Ministries at Fellowship Hi-Crest.

This is the first year the ‘Teacher Supply Drive’ will take place and they hope to make this a new tradition. The drive will be open until February 26th.

For a list of supplies needed and more information on how you can donate, click here.