Local church turns away volunteers after vandalism

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Seaman Community Church announced Tuesday it was broken into overnight.

Pastor Blaine Moore said it looks like the thieves threw a pot through the window of their sanctuary, and came in through that broken window. According to the pastor whoever broke in took sound equipment, instruments, and televisions from the church.

He said they also sprayed the contents of a fire extinguisher throughout the church as well.







After posting about what happened on their page they got an outpouring of support from community members. Pastor Moore said they even had to turn away volunteers who wanted to help clean up because of the social distancing rules.

They have reported this to Topeka Police.

If you want to help the church recover you can connect with them through their facebook page or email Pastor Moore at Blaine.scctopeka@gmail.com.