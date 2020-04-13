Local churches push back on Governor Kelly’s executive order for Easter Sunday services

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — There’s been a lot of pushback from lawmakers, church leaders and members of the public over the governor’s executive order limiting church gatherings to no more than 10 people.

While many churches have moved to online services, churches like Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City invited people to attend their services in person on Sunday, despite the governer’s executive order.

When the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church Aaron Harris made the announcement on social media that his church would be going forward with in-person Easter services in addition to streaming them online, he was met with some concern from community members.

The Kansas Supreme Court’s decision does not validate the governor’s order. The legislative council may not have had legal authority to revoke it, but it is still unconstitutional. We’ll be having services tomorrow. I hope and pray that our local LE will respect the constitution. — Aaron Harris (@amh3315) April 12, 2020

But, the attendance at their services turned out to be low. According to a spokeswoman for the Junction City Police Department, they received a complaint about the potential mass gathering. But, the responding officer said the service didn’t exceed the 10 person limit and that they all maintained a safe distance from one another.

Over in Basehor, Kansas, Risen Savior Lutheran Church held in person services Sunday as well.

The debate over religious freedom and public safety has put kansas in the national and international spotlight, with Governor Kelly making multiple appearances on national television programs.

Governor Kelly has stated that her intention was never to infringe on religious freedom, but rather to keep the public safe and prevent the spread of the virus.

While her order may stand as issued, the debate continues.