TOPEKA (KSNT) – After two police killings in recent weeks, local organizations are demanding action.

On Thursday a black man was shot and killed by police after officers say he threatened three people with a knife. This, among other recent police-involved shootings led to some local organizations demanding action.

Yesterday, the NAACP Topeka Unit, the Kansas People of Color Legislative Action Coalition, and others joined together demanding action from the city on its police practices. With the recent shootings, people are fearing for the safety of the community.

“We’ve got to hear our people,” Community Advocate Regina Platt said. “We have to keep our people safe. And so, to have the conversation which has been about two years now we’ve been having this conversation and bringing it to the table over and over again repeatedly. It’s time that we take action.”

The Topeka Police Department placed five officers on administrative leave after Thursday’s shooting while the KBI investigates the incident. The city has declined to comment on the issue.

These community organizations are asking for the city to work with the Department of Justice to perform an external audit of the police department.