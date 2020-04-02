Local cleaning service says keeping your home clean during COVID-19 is simple

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka cleaning company has some tips for keeping your space clean, and it’s a lot simpler than you think.

Bob’s Janitorial Service in Topeka said you just want to make sure that you’re paying a little extra attention to highly touched areas. Some of the things you might not think about are your light switches and door knobs. Any objects or places you share with more than one person are also things that should be cleaned regularly.

Tanya Bibler with Bob’s Janitorial Service said you don’t need any aggressive products to do the job. As long as you’re cleaning regularly, you’ll be in good shape.

Bibler also suggested letting some fresh air inside your home to circulate. That way, if there is any germs in the air, you can give it a chance to refresh and make it’s way out of your home.