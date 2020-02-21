Local club honors Gov. Laura Kelly for donation

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local club is honoring the contributions of Gov. Laura Kelly to the community.

The Rotary Club of Topeka presented Gov. Kelly on Thursday afternoon with the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

The award recognizes people who have made a substantial donation to the club’s foundation, or have had a donation made in their name.

Gov. Kelly said the work they do in the community is so important, which is why she continues to support them.

“Really give so freely of their own time and their own money to make life better for people in their community and I have the utmost respect for them,” Kelly said.

She also said she was a member of the Rotary Club of Topeka.