Local coffee shop celebrates 1 year of business with drive-by parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dialogue Coffee House in Topeka had a drive-by parade to comply with social distancing rules, to celebrate one year of business.

Friends and family drove cars and bikes around the shop, honking their horns and holding up signs.

The owner, Caitlyn Halsey, said she misses being open but appreciated the encouragement during such an uncertain time.

“Just so special that we can celebrate in some fashion and that we know that we’re loved by the community and that the community continues to support us despite the circumstances has been truly incredible,” Halsey said.

One of the people who helped organized the parade, Kak Eli-Schneider, said the parade was the perfect way for them to safely celebrate the day.

“This is a year for this beautiful concept of employing people with disabilities in our community and we couldn’t go without celebrating it in some way.” Eli-Schneider said.

Halsey says she hopes to reopen on May 1.