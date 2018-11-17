Local college students want to boost Topeka business with crickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Crickets for dinner? Probably not what you're planning on eating, but maybe it will be soon.

Last night a pitch for cricket protein won the Washburn University Entrepreneurship "Build Your Future" pitch competition.

Cricket protein saves resources like water, feed and land.

By using the insect, they're not just attempting to change the food industry. They're hoping Agrotech Enterprises will take off, which means there would be more jobs in Topeka.

"We've already been going through getting local architects and local businesses on board to help start us up a bit," said Jim Henry, one of the students involved in Agrotech Enterprises.

Andrew Foreman is also a part of Agrotech Enterprises, and is a lifelong Topekan.

"I just...I've always been so passionate about doing whatever I can to change the image of Topeka," said Foreman.

He wants Topeka to be the city people want to move to and work in. He's hoping his cricket business will be one of the reasons for that change.

"It's sad to me when you see students who grew up in Topeka, then go to Wichita or K.C.," said Foreman. "Why don't they stay in Topeka? What can we do to really make Topeka a great city that people really want to move to? The way I add value to that is I create a business that's innovative to draw in people. Drawing in brilliant minds that really make this city realize all of it's potential. I really do believe Topeka has a lot of potential."

And they don't plan on leaving the city either.

"We're going to be starting in Topeka but we don't necessarily want to start and leave we want to make sure we're starting here, building here and helping everyone else as we go," said Henry.

If you are curious about the benefit of cricket protein, Agrotech Enterprises broke it down for KSNT:

1. Crickets contain twice as much protein as beef, per gram.

2. The insects contain amounts of Omega-3 vitamins comparable to fish.

3. They are high in prebiotics, which support a healthy microbiota, or gut bacteria.

4. Just 50 grams of cricket powder contains all your daily recommended intake of all nine essential amino acids.

If you are a local business interested in working with Agrotech Enterprises, you can contact them here.