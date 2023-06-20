TOPEKA (KSNT) – Concordia, Kansas has won an award for “Friendliest Small Town in America”.

“TravelAwaits” believes the “heart and soul of a destination lies within its people” so they asked readers to nominate and vote for the friendliest small communities in the United States, according to a press release. After careful consideration and passionate debate, they presented the list of the 14 friendliest small towns online just two weeks ago.

Some of the reader comments concerning Concordia include:

“It’s known for having warm and friendly residents.”

“Concordia welcomes visitors with open arms.”

“The people make outsiders feel like a part of the community from the moment they arrive.”

“With its historic downtown, vibrant arts scene, and numerous parks…this small town offers an inviting atmosphere that leaves a lasting impression.”

Concordia had some tough competition in this contest. It beat out tourist destinations like Mackinac Island, Michigan and Skagway, Alaska. Plus, it won over coastal communities like St. Augustine, Florida…Astoria, Oregon and Rockland, Maine.

“TravelAwaits’ 2023 Best Of Travel Awards” is presented by “AllTrails” and with the support of the premier luggage shipping service “Luggage-Free.” The award list showcases readers’ favorite destinations and businesses. Nominations and voting took place earlier this year.

Click here to see the list of the 14 finalists.

