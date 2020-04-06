Local community raising money for people affected by the coronavirus

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local community is coming together to help support people struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sabetha City of Heart Assistance Fund is a non-profit helping people in their city affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has gotten more than $25,000 in donations from people who live in Sabetha.

There is an application process that decides who gets money.

Leslie Scoby, one of the fund’s committee members, said the application process is based on family size, financial need, and current job status.

Scoby said they also plan to pay the monthly utilities for every small business in downtown Sabetha.

“We just don’t want them to die. We just want to keep them open, we want to help people who are out there who have lost jobs and have kids at home,” Scoby said.

To learn more about the foundation and how to apply, click here.