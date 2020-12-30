Local company grateful mall fire didn’t reach facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local printing company is running operations as normal after a two-alarm fire took over White Lakes Center mall in south Topeka.

Mainline Printing Inc. has been in the building that previously housed Sears for the last 16 years. The company runs a 24 hour operation. When the fire began, printing briefly stopped.

Their facilities also experienced some minor flooding.

“The Topeka Fire Department was on the ball, right away they had seemingly very truck in their power over here containing the blaze,” said John Parker Jr., the Chief Operating Officer of Mainline. “Through their hard work, really never made it within 200 feet of our facility, so we’re very grateful for their efforts today.”

KSNT News reporter Kelly Saberi got a look inside at the flooding and estimated the water inside rose at least one foot.