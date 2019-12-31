Local cops visit McDonald’s after coffee cup hoax

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a show of support Tuesday morning, law enforcement visited the Junction City McDonald’s in the wake of a coffee cup insult hoax.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Department and Junction City police both paid visits to the McDonald’s to have coffee and speak with staff and customers.

(KSNT Photo/Reina Garcia)

The meet comes after Herington’s police chief accused a McDonald’s employee of writing obscenities on one of his officer’s coffee cups. In a press conference Monday night, the chief said the officer made up the story and is no longer on the force.

When they announced they’d visit for coffee “as a show of faith in our community,” Geary County Sheriff’s Department previously wrote the incident is saddening “no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup.”