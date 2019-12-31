Local cops visit McDonald’s after coffee cup hoax

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a show of support Tuesday morning, law enforcement visited the Junction City McDonald’s in the wake of a coffee cup insult hoax.
The Geary County Sheriff’s Department and Junction City police both paid visits to the McDonald’s to have coffee and speak with staff and customers.
The meet comes after Herington’s police chief accused a McDonald’s employee of writing obscenities on one of his officer’s coffee cups. In a press conference Monday night, the chief said the officer made up the story and is no longer on the force.
When they announced they’d visit for coffee “as a show of faith in our community,” Geary County Sheriff’s Department previously wrote the incident is saddening “no matter who wrote on the officer’s cup.”