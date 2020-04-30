Local counties announce when to expect individual plans to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local emergency management crews are waiting for Governor Laura Kelly’s address Thursday night, to see how they’ll reopen their respective counties.

Many of them have released their initial plans on how they want to proceed. The director for Shawnee County Emergency management, Dusty Nichols, said they want to get businesses open as quickly and safely as possible.

“We are working on trying to open safely,” Nichols said. “The one thing we really want to push, whichever decision comes down, each individual has to do that personal risk assessment. If you don’t want to go, don’t go.”

Here is a breakdown of how and when some counties in northeast Kansas will make their announcements: