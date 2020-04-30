Local counties announce when to expect individual plans to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local emergency management crews are waiting for Governor Laura Kelly’s address Thursday night, to see how they’ll reopen their respective counties.
Many of them have released their initial plans on how they want to proceed. The director for Shawnee County Emergency management, Dusty Nichols, said they want to get businesses open as quickly and safely as possible.
“We are working on trying to open safely,” Nichols said. “The one thing we really want to push, whichever decision comes down, each individual has to do that personal risk assessment. If you don’t want to go, don’t go.”
Here is a breakdown of how and when some counties in northeast Kansas will make their announcements:
- SHAWNEE COUNTY: Leaders plan to meet Thursday night to come up with a plan. They will then make an announcement Friday at 4 p.m. at their weekly press conference.
- COFFEE COUNTY: Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Shell will make a video and post it to the county’s website. He hopes to have it posted by this weekend.
- RILEY COUNTY: They hope to have an announcement posted to their website this weekend.
- GEARY COUNTY: They plan to announce on their website Friday at 3 p.m.