Local county hit by tornados twice this week

Posted: May 24, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 01:04 PM CDT

Talk about a needle in a haystack.

 

A small EF-1 tornado hit a Nemaha County farmstead Friday morning, destroying the homeowner’s body shop, hay shed and grain bin, emergency workers said.

 

Windows were also blown out of his house and boards were thrown through the house, but the house is intact, said Russel Lierz, Nemaha County emergency management director.

 

The tornado struck at 4:30 a.m. about six miles northeast of Seneca.

 

An EF-3 tornado struck Nemaha County Tuesday night, damaging three or four homes.

 

No injuries have been reported from either tornado.

 

