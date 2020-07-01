Local county officials working to figure out how to enforce mask requirement

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Local county health officials are trying to figure out how to put the governor’s new mask mandate into action.

The governor’s order making masks mandatory doesn’t start until Friday.

Local county health leaders said they’re still waiting on the governor’s office to send them more guidance before they put a plan into place.

Geary County was actually already considering putting a mask requirement in place, because they’re seeing an uptick in cases.

Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges said they’re trying to figure out just how the new rule will work in their community.

“If you see somebody not wearing a mask, you go up and you say hey you should be wearing a mask type of deal. Hopefully people will take it upon themselves,” Berges said. “I don’t see law enforcement going out and physically looking for that stuff, but if they get complaints on it they’ll go out and tell the people hey you need to do this.”

Berges said Geary County is working with Riley County and Pottawatomie county so all their rules are in line with one another.