Local couple ready for 54th season as K-State football season ticket holders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Barry and Charlotte Schartz are die-hard K-State fans. Sure, you can say that about a lot of people but they actually met at K-State, graduated and moved back to live among all the ‘Man-happiness’.

“Barry was the assistant zo lab teacher when I took zo lab the second time, because I had too much fun the first time, and we met in the basement of Fairchild Hall, had I paid attention the first time I took zo lab I never would have met him,” Charlotte said.

But their K-State love story doesn’t stop here. It carries on to future generations. Their son met his wife in the hallways at K-State and their daughter got married at the chapel there.

You’ll find this couple at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium every Saturday cheering on the ‘Cats. The couple has had season tickets since 1966. But this could be the first fall that their Saturdays aren’t already booked up.

“We understand to keep people safe you need to do certain things you need to listen to the science are we going to miss it absolutely,” Barry said.

Their house is adorned with purple rooms – memories of all the Bowl games K-State has been in except for the Aloha Bowl in Hawaii.