Local crafty woman hosts “internet create dates” to help pass stay-at-home time

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Through needlepoint, felt projects and crafts, Anna Walker Designs is holding “Internet Create Dates” Monday though Friday at 10 a.m. to help people find some relief during stay-at-home orders.

Anna Walker started her site to share DIY projects and crafts for people to get creative with, what she didn’t realize was it would come in handy during a quarantine.

Her videos last around 30 minutes, and are (friendly) to all age groups. In one segment, she starts by explaining how to make a friendly companion.

“I wanted to have an internet create date with you guys. Today we are going to make my little orangey friend”

To find her videos and crafts, go to her Facebook page, “Anna Walker Designs.”

You can also visit her website,”Stab Things Into Existence,” for more creative crafts and ideas.