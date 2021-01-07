Local Cub Scout sells $8,000 in popcorn sales

TECUMSEH, Kan. (KSNT) – A local cub scout has set the bar high for popcorn sales since he sold the most in the entire district this year.

Hasan Ali Lister of Tecumseh is an 8-year-old cub scout that sold $8,000 worth of popcorn this past year. His method was simple, go door-to-door, participate in selling outside grocery stores, and even in popcorn blitzes. But his key weapon was his speech that he had down to a tee.

“Hi my name is Hasan and I am selling popcorn for pack 18. Would you like to support my scouting adventure?” is what Hasan would tell people.

Both Hasan and his mom said it was a struggle during the pandemic, but it was all worth it in the end.

“With COVID times a lot of people don’t have that much money and yet they still want to support. So they still do some way of supporting him and we really do appreciate all of the support they have given us this year,” said Hasan’s mom, Amy Lister.

His motivation was not only to sell the most in his entire pack but also to win an Amazon gift card in which he wanted to use to buy an electric scooter and a hoverboard. But Christmas came early for him when he received both items early as his parents praised him for all of his hard work.

“I already have two of the things, the electric scooter and the hover board….I feel happy,” Hasan said.

His goal for next year is to meet his $8,000 threshold so he can get a trampoline or a playground.

Part of the money raised will go back to Hasan to help pay for future camping trips and other scout needs he may have.