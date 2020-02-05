Local dancers do special routine to celebrate Chiefs win

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Some local dancers are celebrating the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win. On Tuesday night the dancers at the ‘Beverly Bernardi Post Conservatory of Dance’ in Topeka showed off a special routine.

Bernardi Post’s daughter used to be a cheerleader for the Chiefs, so she said the team is very close to her heart.

When the team won on Sunday she knew she had to put together something special

“We decided to have a Superbowl championship dance to red kingdom. Within the last 24 hours it’s been choreographed, practiced, put together. I have someone who came here from Melvern tonight, some from Scranton, some from Carbondale, people from Topeka. They all got in the spirit of the Kansas City Chiefs,” Bernardi Post said.