Local dancers return to in-person classes, prepare for upcoming recital

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — In-person classes and rehearsals at Fuzion School of Dance in Topeka are back in session.

While they don’t have any big competitions coming up, they do have an outdoor recital at Evergy Plaza next month that they’re gearing up for.

“We’re hoping that the kids will be excited because it’s kind of different,” Director Kelly Quy said. “It’s not going to be at our normal venue. It’s going to be outside. It’s gonna be hot, but we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

They’re still doing classes and rehearsals via Zoom for dancers whose parents aren’t quite ready to bring them back to class just yet.