Local daycares see more interest as schools’ fall plans are uncertain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While plans for the school year are still up in the air for some districts, it’s leaving a lot of questions if parents will have to find childcare in the fall.

Childcare Aware works with daycares in Shawnee County. They watch kids anywhere from 10 years old to infants. Now they are trying to figure out how much and what services they will need to provide this year.

Right now they are making sure they have enough personal protection equipment and are staying safe. They’re seeing more parents showing interest in using daycares since many parents are back at work. Reva Wywadis with Childcare Aware says they are also looking into which daycares can help students with online school.

“Because if districts go to a part time schedule where the kids are in the classroom like two days a week and are out three days a week,” Wywadis said. We’ve got to make sure that we can help those parents on those days when school is not in session.”

Districts like Topeka Public Schools have already released their plan for this year. It will start with all online classes then move to a mix of in person and online learning.

