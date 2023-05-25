TOPEKA (KSNT) — Lewis Automotive held its second free luncheon for first responders to show their gratitude for keeping our community safe.

Lewis Automotive started these luncheons as a way to give back to the community they call home.

It’s a chance for them to relax, socialize, and build connections with each other and the staff.

Lewis Automotive’s owner Brad Lewis explains his belief that by supporting the local heroes and the people who make Topeka a great place to live, they can contribute to its growth and prosperity.

“If you see a lot of our advertising, it’s all about local, giving back,” Lewis said.” Whether it’s youth sports teams or veterans, it’s also about giving back to the first responders, the people who protect our community. And hopefully, it’s not a big advertising scheme, [and] we are basically showing our appreciation.”

The luncheon is a true celebration of the community spirit, bringing together local law enforcement, firefighters, paramedics, and other first responders.

Businesses like Lewis Automotive are building relationships and fostering a sense of belonging in Topeka. They want to invest in the community, helping it thrive and grow.