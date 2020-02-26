Local dental clinic gives gift of healthy smile

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local dental clinic is giving the gift of a healthy smile.

Marian Dental Clinic in Topeka provided free dental exams to uninsured kids on Tuesday. This included x-rays, cleanings and fillings.

The Tooth Fairy was even there to help with checkups.

The total number of patients helped hasn’t been released yet, but as of noon Tuesday, they gave out about $20,000 worth of services.

“It’s a gift to be able to give and to be able to love others and show kindness,” executive director Krista Hahn said. “We just want to make kids smile and make their parents smile.”

The clinic will share its services with families in need any time of the year. You can give the office a call at (785) 233-2800.