Local dentist offering virtual consultation during pandemic

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (KSNT)– A local dentist is making sure getting the perfect smile isn’t forgotten during the pandemic.

Dr. Brett Urban at Rossville Family Dental has started a virtual consultation. The process is quite simple, all you have to do is upload two pictures- a selfie, and a close up of your smile. Then Dr. Urban sends a video back to you, detailing what the treatment and cost would look like.

Dr. Urban started this process a couple of months ago, making sure people weren’t leaving out their dental care while still staying safe during the coronavirus pandemic and after.

“It’s on their own time,” Dr. Urban said. “People, they don’t have to come here, there don’t have to worry about being out during the pandemic. They can get the questions answered and then it’s not having to take time off work. It’s not having to find a babysitter for your kids”

Dr. Urban said this also gives people a chance to be a little more comfortable sharing their concerns with him, instead of hiding things once they’re in the chair.